“After 10 PM, No One Goes to Kamakhya Temple”: CM on Zubeen Garg Memorial Restrictions

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday responded to comments made by writer Rita Chowdhury regarding the night-entry restrictions imposed at the memorial of late singer Zubeen Garg in Sonapur. CM Sarma said the government would not allow anyone to use the issue to provoke public sentiment or disturb law and order.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister justified the decision to restrict public entry after 10 pm. “After 10 pm, no one in Assam goes to Kamakhya Temple. There is no need to issue statements that may incite people. In Sonapur, local residents gave land for the memorial. Should we now keep them awake all night?” CM Sarma said.

He also expressed disapproval of Chowdhury’s social media post urging him to reconsider the restrictions.

“I saw her post but I do not support it. It appears designed to indirectly provoke emotions. The government will take strict action if anyone tries to create unrest over this issue,” the Chief Minister said.

Comparing the Zubeen Garg memorial to the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra, CM Sarma questioned why separate rules should apply.

“I was silent for a month but that doesn’t mean I will accept everything. Do people visit Bhupen Hazarika’s memorial after 10 pm? Zubeen never demanded that it remain open all night. If he didn’t, who are we to demand that now?” he said.

Security Tightened at Memorial

Meanwhile, the Kamrup (Metro) district administration has intensified enforcement at the memorial site. In line with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), public entry after 10 pm has been banned. Barricades have been placed at multiple points and police presence has been increased in the area.

Despite continuous rainfall on Friday evening, large numbers of Zubeen Garg’s followers visited the memorial. Many stood in the rain and sang his popular song “Mayabini” as they demanded justice in connection with his death. The administration said entry would not be allowed beyond the notified timings, regardless of crowd pressure.

District Administration Issues Guidelines

Kamrup (Metro) Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan has issued a fresh order regulating public access to the memorial at Hatimura, Kamarkuchi. The order states:

Visiting hours: 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM only

No entry allowed beyond 10:00 PM

Entry barred for anyone under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants

Consumption or distribution of alcohol is strictly banned in and around the site

The DC said the order was issued after discussions with local residents and stakeholders to “maintain peace, public order and respect for the memorial.”

Rita Chowdhury Clarifies Stand

Earlier, in a Facebook post, Rita Chowdhury had appealed to the Chief Minister to relax the restrictions. She said many people who work during the day are only able to visit the memorial at night to pay their respects.

“People come with emotion, not with ill intentions. Restricting entry may cause unnecessary frustration among grieving followers,” she wrote.

In a clarification later, she said, “I spoke out of human concern. I did not speak politically. As a writer and a mother, I felt it was my responsibility to raise the issue. I hope the Chief Minister will consider it with sensitivity.”

It may be mentioned that the issue has triggered a wider debate in Assam, balancing public emotion over Zubeen Garg’s death with administrative control at the memorial site. The government has made it clear that while people are free to pay tribute, the law will be strictly enforced.

