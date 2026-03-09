AGP Expels 29 Members Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The Lakhimpur district unit of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) held an important discussion meeting at its district office on Sunday, where 29 individuals were expelled from the party with immediate effect over alleged activities that were considered to be against the party’s discipline and organisational principles.

Following the discussions, the party leadership decided to take strict action in order to maintain internal discipline and uphold the party’s policies and ideals. As part of this decision, the expelled members have been removed from both their respective organisational positions and from the primary membership of the Asom Gana Parishad.

During the meeting, leaders of the district committee held detailed discussions on issues affecting the party’s functioning in the constituency.

Those expelled from the party include Jayanta Senapati, Prem Bora, Rakesh Bora, Diganta Bora, Anjan Saikia, Rana Singh, Momi Bhuyan, Momi Saikia, Manoj Kumar Gogoi, Manoj Barua, Parashjyoti Lahon, Raj Kishore Chutia, Mintu Bora, Homen Das, Jadav Sharma, Bhairab Baruah, Anupam Barpatra, Krishna Kumar Gogoi, Md. Iman Ali, Trishna Devi, Prabin Saikia, Jadav Das, Abdul Rahman, Jadav Pathori, Brajen Gogoi, Mukul Dutta, Dimple Gogoi, Ashiqur Rahman and Khalid Ahmed.

Party sources said the move was taken to protect the organisational structure and ensure that party workers follow its guidelines and discipline. The district leadership emphasised that maintaining unity and adherence to party principles remains a priority for the organisation.