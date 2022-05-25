Cachar District Selected For District Development Plan Award

Cachar district in Assam was on Monday selected as the best district in the state to receive prestigious district development plan awards for the year 2020-2021.

It’s another feather in the cap of the district administration which will be presented the award for excellence in innovation and best practices in the field of skill development.

The award will be presented by the Ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship on DSDP awards ceremony at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on June 9.

On behalf of the Cachar administration, district collector Keerthi Jalli will receive the award.

Rajesh Aggarwal, secretary to the Ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, government of India congratulated Assam chief secretary Jishnu Baruah in an official letter on May 18.

It is pertinent to mention here that District Skill Development Plan (DSDP) for the year 2020-21 submitted to Ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, government of India.