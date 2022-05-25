Cachar District Selected For District Development Plan Award
Cachar district in Assam was on Monday selected as the best district in the state to receive prestigious district development plan awards for the year 2020-2021.
It’s another feather in the cap of the district administration which will be presented the award for excellence in innovation and best practices in the field of skill development.
The award will be presented by the Ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship on DSDP awards ceremony at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on June 9.
On behalf of the Cachar administration, district collector Keerthi Jalli will receive the award.
Rajesh Aggarwal, secretary to the Ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, government of India congratulated Assam chief secretary Jishnu Baruah in an official letter on May 18.
It is pertinent to mention here that District Skill Development Plan (DSDP) for the year 2020-21 submitted to Ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, government of India.
Out of 450 plans submitted to the Ministry, 30 DSDP plans were considered for short listing among which Cachar DSDP was under special category.
Among 30 DSDP finally Cachar DSDP was selected in entire Northeast region for the "Award for Excellence for innovation and best practices in the field of Skill Development”.
DSDP Cachar emphasized on district gap and priorities put in for requirements, demand and solutions to the gaps or problem.
DSDP prepared by District project manager Assam Skill Development Mission with active support from DC Cachar and also participation from concerned line departments like Agriculture, DICC, Cachar, Assam Rural Livelihood Mission, Cachar.
It needs to mention that the DSDP also focused on food processing, crop production, mushroom cultivation, paper bag making and bamboo artisan training.
The DSDP envisaged to boost the skill ecosystem in the district as well as promote entrepreneurship through livelihood generation schemes.