There Is No Science Or Math In Madrasas: Bhabesh Kalita

State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, Bhabesh Kalita on Wednesday said that people should move towards modern education and hence Madrasas in the state should be closed down.

Lending his opinion to the controversy stoked up by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Madrasas and religious teachings, Kalita said that the teachings in Madrasas are religious and these need to be changed to scientific or general education.

He said, “There is no science or math in Madrasas.”

The BJP state president also said that the world is moving at fast pace and old teaching methods have to be left behind. He said that people have to continue with modern methods which are based on science.