This was announced by the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday. The Assam CM took to Twitter to make the announcement.
Assam: HS Results To Be Declared Today
It may be noted that the results will be available on the official websites sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

Around two lakh students appeared in the HS, Class 12 examinations 2022 which concluded on April 12.

To get the results, candidates will have to use their roll number, registration number and date of birth. Once released, the results will appear on the screen.

The results for the high school leaving certificate (HSLC) and Assam high madrassa (AHM) examinations under board of secondary education (SEBA) were declared on June 7 with the overall pass percentage at 56.49.

