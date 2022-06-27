Assam: HS Results To Be Declared Today

It may be noted that the results will be available on the official websites sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

Around two lakh students appeared in the HS, Class 12 examinations 2022 which concluded on April 12.

To get the results, candidates will have to use their roll number, registration number and date of birth. Once released, the results will appear on the screen.

The results for the high school leaving certificate (HSLC) and Assam high madrassa (AHM) examinations under board of secondary education (SEBA) were declared on June 7 with the overall pass percentage at 56.49.