Mizoram To Supply Drinking Water To Assam Amid Scarcity Due To Floods

The Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga on Sunday said that the Central Young Mizo Association are on their way to deliver drinking water to Assam as the state has been affected by floods.

Zoramthanga said that Mizoram will ensure all possible help to its neighbouring state at such times, reported ANI.

The Mizoram CM tweeted, “The Central Young Mizo Association are on their way to deliver drinking waters to our neighbouring #AssamFloods2022 victims. The Govt. of Mizoram will ensure all possible help from the end. Mizoram will always be with #Assam in this trying time.”

Even as the situation in Assam improved slightly, over 33.03 lakh people in 28 districts of the state remain affected due to floods which followed heavy showers.