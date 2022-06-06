AHSEC To Unveil 'DARPAN' Portal To Ease Admission Process

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Monday announced the opening of a portal to process admission of students into Higher Secondary (HS) first year courses for the session 2022-23.
The portal named ‘DARPAN’ will be live from June 7 to June 18, it informed via an official notification.
The notification from AHSEC read, “In order to process the admission of students into HS First Year courses for the session 2022-23 in different institutions (Universities/Degree Colleges/Senior Secondary Schools/Higher Secondary Schools) under AHSEC, the "DARPAN" admission portal will be made live from 07 June, 2022 to 18 June, 2022.”
Meanwhile, students will be able to apply through the portal by visiting www.darpan.ahseconline.in or www.ahsec.assam.gov.in, the notification added.
It may be noted that the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will announce the results of the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations on June 7.
This was confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Taking to twitter, Sarma had written, “Results of High School Leaving Certificate examination will be announced on 7th June 2022.”