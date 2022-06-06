AHSEC To Unveil 'DARPAN' Portal To Ease Admission Process

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Monday announced the opening of a portal to process admission of students into Higher Secondary (HS) first year courses for the session 2022-23.

The portal named ‘DARPAN’ will be live from June 7 to June 18, it informed via an official notification.

The notification from AHSEC read, “In order to process the admission of students into HS First Year courses for the session 2022-23 in different institutions (Universities/Degree Colleges/Senior Secondary Schools/Higher Secondary Schools) under AHSEC, the "DARPAN" admission portal will be made live from 07 June, 2022 to 18 June, 2022.”