FIR Against Assam CM Sarma In PPE Kit Row

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Assam unit on Monday filed an FIR against Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma over the irregularities in procuring PPE kits in the state in during Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The Guwahati Chapter of the party’s state unit also held a protest rally against CM Sarma demanding that his immediate suspension by the Governor of Assam.

A formal complaint was filed at the Latasil police station after the protest rally, according to reports.

State secretary Victor Gogoi, who filed the complaint on behalf of AAP, alleged anomalies by the state government in the procurement of PPE kits in Assam during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.