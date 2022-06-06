FIR Against Assam CM Sarma In PPE Kit Row

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Assam unit on Monday filed an FIR against Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma over the irregularities in procuring PPE kits in the state in during Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
The Guwahati Chapter of the party’s state unit also held a protest rally against CM Sarma demanding that his immediate suspension by the Governor of Assam.
A formal complaint was filed at the Latasil police station after the protest rally, according to reports.
State secretary Victor Gogoi, who filed the complaint on behalf of AAP, alleged anomalies by the state government in the procurement of PPE kits in Assam during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He wrote in the complaint, “When Sarma was health minister of Assam in 2020, his wife’s company, JCB Industries, and his family associate’s company, Meditime Healthcare, got orders to procure PPE kits at the cost of Rs 990 a piece. This was despite the fact that the government had an option to buy kits at a cost of Rs 600 from other dealers.”
It further read, “Business partners of Sarma’s son also received an order from the government to provide PPE kits at a cost of Rs 990 per kit. A company owned by business partner of Sarma’s wife, Agile Associates, received an order to deliver 10,000 PPE kits at a cost of Rs 2,205 per kit.”
It may be noted that the complaint registered by AAP named CM Sarma, his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, Gyanasham Dhanuka and Rajib Bora among others.