Akhil Gogoi Quashes Reports Of Joining AAP

Raijor Dal leader and MLA from Sivasagar, Akhil Gogoi on Monday quashed reports of him joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying that the reports were untrue.
Clarifying his stance on the matter, Gogoi claimed that the reports were “absolutely fake news” and said that he had no such plans to join the AAP.
He said, “I am the president of the most popular and progressive regional party of Assam, Raijor Dal. We are fighting for the self-respect and self-determination of the Assamese nation.”
“We are proud of our long term plan to develop Assam as one of the most developed regions of the world. We have been fighting against the communal fascist RSS BJP regime,” Gogoi added.
He further said that his team was busy unravelling the corruption of the government of Assam as he demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) level inquiry into the alleged PPE kit scam involving the family of Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Meanwhile, the state coordinator for AAP in Assam, Bhaben Choudhury reacted to the reports saying, “The news of Akhil Gogoi joining Aam Aadmi Party is fake.”
There were no official statements on this from the state as well as the central unit of the party, Choudhury added, saying that the reports should be ignored.
In addition, Choudhury also alleged that the reports were propaganda by the opposition to misguide the party’s objectives as he clarified that AAP had not formed any alliance in the state as of yet.