Akhil Gogoi Quashes Reports Of Joining AAP

Raijor Dal leader and MLA from Sivasagar, Akhil Gogoi on Monday quashed reports of him joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying that the reports were untrue.

Clarifying his stance on the matter, Gogoi claimed that the reports were “absolutely fake news” and said that he had no such plans to join the AAP.

He said, “I am the president of the most popular and progressive regional party of Assam, Raijor Dal. We are fighting for the self-respect and self-determination of the Assamese nation.”

“We are proud of our long term plan to develop Assam as one of the most developed regions of the world. We have been fighting against the communal fascist RSS BJP regime,” Gogoi added.