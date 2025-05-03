Clash Breaks Out Between Congress and AIUDF Supporters in Hojai's Binnakandi

Tensions escalated in Binnakandi, Hojai, on the night of May 2 following a violent altercation between supporters of the Congress and AIUDF. The clash reportedly erupted after a campaign event conducted by Congress candidate Hina Amrin, who is contesting for the Morajhar Zila Parishad seat.

Advertisment

The incident occurred in the Kapahbari Reserve area under the Binnakandi constituency. As per eyewitness accounts, supporters from both parties arrived armed with sticks, resulting in a heated confrontation.

Congress has alleged that AIUDF workers attacked their candidate while she was returning from an election meeting, claiming her vehicle was stopped and targeted. The AIUDF, however, has refuted these accusations and denied any involvement in the altercation.

A Congress member stated that, during the Congress meeting, a group of AIUDF supporters allegedly disrupted proceedings by confronting attendees. Witnesses stated that the group pushed participants despite repeated appeals to maintain calm, triggering panic and minor injuries as some individuals fell during the commotion. Authorities are continuing efforts to maintain order and ascertain the exact sequence of events.

Both parties have lodged separate complaints with the police. Murajhar Police promptly arrived at the scene to control the situation and initiate a preliminary inquiry. An investigation is currently underway.

Also Read: Assam: Tension Grips Duliajan Following Violent Clash Between Two Groups