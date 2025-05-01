"Akhil Gogoi Has Gone Mad," Says APCC Chief Bhupen Borah

In a sharp rebuttal to recent remarks made by Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah launched a scathing counterattack during a Congress gathering today.

Advertisment

Responding to Gogoi’s jibe about his alleged new car purchase, Borah declared, “Akhil Gogoi has gone mad. I haven’t bought a car in the last five or six years—because next year, I will drive an official government vehicle. Just wait and watch.”

Taking the gloves off, Borah accused Gogoi of playing into the BJP’s hands by dividing votes, equating him to a "vote crusher." “Just like we use stone crushers to break rocks, Akhil Gogoi has become a vote crusher—splitting Congress votes to pave the road for the BJP,” Borah said.

The APCC chief also responded to Gogoi’s mocking claim that only 97 people attended Borah’s meeting. “He said ‘97 ta manuh.’ We don’t use such language—that’s Akhil Gogoi’s style. We say 97 people, respectfully. Even if only seven people attend my meeting, I will still speak with conviction,” he asserted.

In a final jab at Gogoi’s inconsistent political stance, Borah remarked, “Half-friend, half-enemy doesn’t work. Be either a true friend or a true opponent. When the TV camera is on, you smile; when it’s off, you scowl—that won’t work with us.”