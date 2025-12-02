Ajit Kr. Bhuyan Raises Issue of Tezpur University’s Unrest in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan on Tuesday drew the attention of the Indian Parliament to the ongoing unrest at Tezpur University in Assam, urging the government to restore normalcy at the central university.

Speaking in the Upper House, Bhuyan highlighted that Tezpur University, established as a central university by an Act of Parliament in 1994 as part of the Assam Accord of 1985, has been witnessing continuous protests and dharnas in recent months.

Students have been demonstrating against alleged omissions and commissions by the university authorities.

Bhuyan pointed out that the Vice-Chancellor has been absent from the campus for nearly two months, a situation that, he said, has exacerbated tensions and hampered academic functioning.

“Several facts and information about irregularities and corruption have surfaced in the public domain regarding the decisions and approvals of the authorities,” Bhuyan stated.

The MP stressed that the VC cannot evade responsibility by remaining away from the campus and underscored the urgent need to restore the educational atmosphere.

“The highest temple of learning cannot be allowed to suffer. The government should be consensus-driven in the matter of VC appointments, and external considerations should not influence the selection process,” he added.

Bhuyan urged the Education Minister to take immediate steps to address the situation and ensure the university returns to normal functioning.

Also Read: “Insult to Assam’s Emotion”: Tezpur University Accused of Defying State Mourning