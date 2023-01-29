At It Again, Ajmal Says Muslims Keeping Assamese Language Alive!

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Sunday stoked up controversy again, saying that it was Muslims in Assam who were keeping the Assamese language alive.
Known to be in the news with his bizarre statements, the AIUDF chief’s latest claims come after his untoward comments on Hindu community and the Assam Chief Minister, in December last year.
Keeping up with his usual habits, Ajmal today said, “I can challenge that we muslims have kept the Assamese langauge alive in Assam. We have kept the legacy of Assamese language and have protected it as well. But, within a fraction of seconds, people of Assam call us Bangladeshi.”
“How is this possible? Are the people in Bangladesh learning Assamese?, " he questioned with a smirk on his face.
Meanwhile, he went on to attack the government on the same of tobacco in the state.
Ajmal said tobacco products are known to cause harm to people, but the government at the Centre and in the state will never impose a ban on it as they are a good source of revenue.
"People die because of consumption of tobacco products which leads to cancer. But, Government is silent because they earn good revenue out of it," the AIUDF chief said.
It may be noted that on December 2, Badruddin Ajmal had grabbed headlines with his comments on the Hindu community wherein he said that Hindus like to have illicit relationships till the age of 40.
Ajmal said, “Hindu men like to have illicit relationships with many women till the age of 40, after which they look to marry and settle down finding no other options.”
The controversial figure opined that at that age, after marriage, Hindus cannot conceive healthy children.
The AIUDF chief further said, “That is the reason why Muslims get married at tender ages of 18, 20 or 22.”
Stoking up further controversy, Badruddin Ajmal openly challenged Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to engage in ‘love jihad’. He said, “The CM should elope with two or three Muslim girls.”
He said, “Inform us where they are kept and we will reach there with sweets. If needed, he should engage in love jihad by taking home young Muslim girls.”
“We will see if he is capable of doing that or not,” added Ajmal.
His strange and controversial comments drew strong reactions from around the country as political parties and leaders alike called out his comments as shameful.