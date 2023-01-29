At It Again, Ajmal Says Muslims Keeping Assamese Language Alive!

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Sunday stoked up controversy again, saying that it was Muslims in Assam who were keeping the Assamese language alive.

Known to be in the news with his bizarre statements, the AIUDF chief’s latest claims come after his untoward comments on Hindu community and the Assam Chief Minister, in December last year.

Keeping up with his usual habits, Ajmal today said, “I can challenge that we muslims have kept the Assamese langauge alive in Assam. We have kept the legacy of Assamese language and have protected it as well. But, within a fraction of seconds, people of Assam call us Bangladeshi.”

“How is this possible? Are the people in Bangladesh learning Assamese?, " he questioned with a smirk on his face.

Meanwhile, he went on to attack the government on the same of tobacco in the state.

Ajmal said tobacco products are known to cause harm to people, but the government at the Centre and in the state will never impose a ban on it as they are a good source of revenue.

"People die because of consumption of tobacco products which leads to cancer. But, Government is silent because they earn good revenue out of it," the AIUDF chief said.