AJYCP Charaideo Launches All-Assam Essay Contest on Zubeen Garg

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), Charaideo District Committee, has announced an all-Assam open essay competition for college and university students in 2025. The competition aims to encourage students to reflect on the life, philosophy, and contemporary relevance of the late singer Zubeen Garg.

Theme:“In My View: The Life, Philosophy, and Relevance of Zubeen Garg.”

Prizes:

First Prize: ₹10,000 cash, trophy, and certificate

Second Prize: ₹7,000 cash, trophy, and certificate

Third Prize: ₹5,000 cash, trophy, and certificate

Fourth Prize: ₹3,000 cash, trophy, and certificate

Fifth Prize: ₹2,000 cash, trophy, and certificate (five prizes at this level)

Selected entries, along with other noteworthy submissions, will be published in a special Zubeen Garg commemorative book, “Surjyakanth”, to be released on the occasion of Chyukafa Divas, organised by AJYCP Charaideo.

Each essay should not exceed 1,500 words and must be submitted via email to Palash.changmai123@gmail.comby November 15, 2025. Participants must clearly mention their institution, class, and mobile number. Submissions received after the deadline will not be considered for the competition.

The essays should focus on Zubeen Garg’s life, ideals, and their relevance in today’s context. Winners will be awarded at the book launch event on December 2, 2025, in Sonari.

