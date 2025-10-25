AJYCP Protests Subansiri Hydropower Project, Slams Assam’s Meagre Share

The Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) held a press conference today, addressed by its President Palash Changmai, expressing strong opposition to the ongoing Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project in Arunachal Pradesh.

The organisation raised concerns that while Assam remains in mourning over the tragic demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg, the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has already commenced trial production of the 2,000 MW project and is aiming for full operationalisation by November 10. AJYCP accused NHPC of remaining silent on the safety and future welfare of the lower area of the local population.

The press conference highlighted the disproportionate benefits for Assam from the project. While Arunachal Pradesh is set to gain 1,200 MW of free electricity, Assam will receive only 25 MW, the AJYCP stated.

AJYCP also noted that earlier leaders, Ranoj Pegu and Bhuvan Pegu, had spearheaded large-scale protests against the project but have remained silent recently. In response, the organisation announced an immediate series of protests:

Today, effigies of the Chief Minister and NHPC representatives will be burned at Gerukamukh.

Citizens of Dhemaji and Lakhimpur have been invited to join the protests.

On October 28, letters will be sent to the Prime Minister and President via district commissioners across the state.

On November 1, district-wide sit-ins will be observed.

From November 7, the AJYCP will stage road blockades at Gerukamukh, preventing any materials from being transported to the dam site.

The press conference also noted that Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has not made any public statement regarding the project.

AJYCP emphasised that the movement aims to ensure Assam receives fair compensation and adequate benefits from the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project.

