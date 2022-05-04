Bodo Language Is Attracting Foreigners As Well: President Kovind

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said that Bodo language is a source of fascination for foreigners as well.
Speaking at the 61st annual conference of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha in Assam’s Tamulpur today, the president expressed his pleasure at having the opportunity to address the gathering.
Apart from various other dignitaries, the session was attended by Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Conrad K Sangma respectively, along with the Governor of Assam, Professor Jagdish Mukhi.
President Kovind thanked the chief ministers of both the states as he began his address. He also praised Assam CM Sarma for his efforts in running the state.
He said, “The love and warmth that I got from the people of Assam has again brought me back here.”
Talking about the Bodo language, the President said, “Bodo is a fascinating language and it attracts people from outside India as well.”
He also highlighted the role of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha in taking the Bodo language to the masses and popularizing it.
The President commended eminent Bodo poet Rupnath Brahma for the development of the language and its literature. He also remembered Sitanath Brahma for his role in the development of both Bodo and Assamese languages.
President Kovind also remembered Xudha kontho Bhupen Hazarika in his address to the gathering.
The three-day conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha began on May 2. The Assam government has sanctioned special casual leave to the state government employees who are participating in the conference being held at Kachubari in Tamulpur in the Bodoland Territorial Region bordering Bhutan and West Bengal.