Defamation or Distraction? Senior Advocate Hits Out at Riniki Bhuyan Sharma

Senior Advocate Upamanyu Hazarika has raised serious concerns over a Facebook post made by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, under the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg.

In his statement, Hazarika said that contrary to the hashtag’s implication, the post did not address justice for the late singer Zubeen Garg. “It did not seek a thorough investigation or demand disclosure of findings concerning the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s untimely death,” he noted.

Instead, the post detailed various criminal defamation proceedings initiated by Sharma, including one against Hazarika himself. According to the senior advocate, these cases pertain to the diversion of National Highway 715—from Koliabor, bypassing Jakhalabandha, and passing through land recently acquired by Sharma.

Hazarika criticized the use of criminal defamation as a tool to silence dissenting voices. “While her position as the Chief Minister’s wife provides considerable influence over the police and government machinery, these powers have proven insufficient to suppress critical voices. The people of Assam have spoken courageously, as reflected in numerous comments on her post,” he said.

The senior advocate emphasized that this approach raises “grave concerns about violations of the fundamental right to freedom of speech” and warned that such public defamation actions could have serious implications for critics of the political establishment.

Hazarika further urged that the Chief Minister, under the Constitution of India, has a duty to protect citizens’ fundamental rights rather than indirectly curtailing them through his spouse.

He stressed the urgent need for a swift and transparent investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death, ensuring justice for the singer, his family, and the people of Assam. “Instead of targeting critics with criminal defamation, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma should leverage her influential position to facilitate this process,” he added further.

