Lalu Yadav Seeks Release Of Passport, To Travel For Kidney Transplant

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav filed an application at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi seeking the release of his passport for renewal as he has to go abroad for a kidney transplant.

His lawyer Prabhat Kumar was quoted by ANI as saying, “Lalu Yadav will go abroad, most likely to Singapore, for a kidney transplant. Process for an appointment with the doctor over there is underway. Meanwhile, the application has been filed in court so that passport can be renewed. The renewed passport will be submitted again to the court.”

“When the date of an appointment gets fixed, a fresh plea will be filed in all five cases he is convicted seeking permission for foreign travel. The application was filed on May 31. The next hearing has been fixed for June 10,” Kumar said.