Lalu Yadav Seeks Release Of Passport, To Travel For Kidney Transplant

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav filed an application at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi seeking the release of his passport for renewal as he has to go abroad for a kidney transplant.
His lawyer Prabhat Kumar was quoted by ANI as saying, “Lalu Yadav will go abroad, most likely to Singapore, for a kidney transplant. Process for an appointment with the doctor over there is underway. Meanwhile, the application has been filed in court so that passport can be renewed. The renewed passport will be submitted again to the court.”
“When the date of an appointment gets fixed, a fresh plea will be filed in all five cases he is convicted seeking permission for foreign travel. The application was filed on May 31. The next hearing has been fixed for June 10,” Kumar said.
Meanwhile, Yadav is scheduled to appear before the special MP MLA court in Palamu in case related to the violation of model code of conduct in Garhwa district in 2009. He will reach Palamu by Monday evening.
It may be noted that a special CBI court in Ranchi had held the RJD chief guilty of fraudulent transactions from the Doranda Treasury in connection with the fifth fodder scam in February.
Lalu was however granted bail in the Rs 139.95 crore illegal withdrawal from the Doranda Treasury by the Jharkhand High Court in April.
His lawyer further said, “He has been granted bail on the uniform yardstick of half custody and health issues, he will be released soon. He will have to deposit Rs 1 lakh surety amount and Rs 10 lakh as fine.”