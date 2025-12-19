Akhil Gogoi Speaks Out on Case Aganist Him Amid Chargesheet Controversy

Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi was present at the Zubeen field recently, offering his respects with a solemn ritual of incense and lamps. Speaking shortly after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed its case related to the incident, Gogoi addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the chargesheet against him.

Advertisment

Zubeen Garg, a renowned Assamese singer, died on September 19 during a yacht trip in Singapore, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the North East India Festival.

Gogoi clarified that he had not gone to Zubeen’s residence to recreate the scene or to speak with the Chief Investigation Officer. “The repeated criticisms I made regarding the weaknesses in the chargesheet have led to a case being filed against me,” he said. He firmly rejected claims that the case was filed at the behest of any individual, emphasising, “This is not a case by Rosie Kalita, it is a case initiated under the instructions of the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

He further highlighted the contradictory media response, pointing had praised the chargesheet on the very day it was released. “Yet, because I raised critical observations about it, a case was registered against me,” Gogoi added.

Undeterred by the legal threat, Gogoi declared that he was unafraid of imprisonment or even harsher punishments. “If I must spend six months in jail, I will. If I am sentenced to life imprisonment or even hanging, so be it. I am not someone who fears such consequences,” he stated firmly.

Gogoi stressed his commitment to justice for Zubeen Garg, asserting, “I will continue to raise my voice for justice. The chargesheet appears designed to protect Siddhartha Sharma, Shekharjyoti Goswami, and Shyamkanu Mahanta. These individuals will remain in jail until the 2026 elections.”

On jail conditions, he added with characteristic frankness, “If I am in jail, I need proper blankets and a comfortable mattress. I will require adequate arrangements due to my age. I am good at heart, but if there is any foul play, I can respond vigorously.”