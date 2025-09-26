All Assam Lawyers’ Association Refuses to Defend Shyamkanu, Siddhartha

In a significant development, the All Assam Lawyers’ Association has declared that no advocate in the state will represent Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sharma, or any of the accused in connection with the untimely demise of singer Zubeen Garg.

The association stated that this unanimous decision was taken to ensure that justice is served in the case. An official appeal, signed by Association President Shailen Das, General Secretary Deepak Das, and Vice President Bijon Mahajan, will be sent to all districts, calling on every lawyer in Assam to refrain from taking up the case on behalf of the accused.

On the other hand, it has come to light that Shyamkanu Mahanta had already held discussions with several advocates regarding anticipatory bail.

