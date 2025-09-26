Day Two of SIT Raid at Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Residence Amid Tight Security

On the second consecutive day, the SIT, led by the CID and supported by nearly 30 Assam Police personnel, continued its raid at the residence of Shyamkanu Mahanta.

The SIT team thoroughly searched every room of the multi-storey building as part of the ongoing investigation.

To prevent any untoward incident by Zubeen Garg’s supporters during the operation, security has been tightened. Police and CRPF personnel, equipped with batons, have been deployed along all approach roads leading to Mahanta’s residence.

According to sources, the SIT is probing the source of funds collected by Mahanta in the name of festivals. The Chief Minister has also issued strict instructions to the SIT to ensure no legal loopholes are left in the case against the accused.

The SIT has reportedly gathered sufficient evidence against Mahanta to pursue the matter in court. It is also investigating his income sources and the extent of his properties.

Earlier, yesterday, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has sealed the residences of Shyamkanu Mahanta.

During the raid at Mahanta’s house in Geetanagar, investigators recovered seven mobile phones, two laptops, nine hard disks, several pen drives, a CPU, and multiple official documents. Following the seizure, the premises were sealed.

SIT and CID concluded an extensive seven-hour-long operation at the residence of Shekharjyoti today,

During the raid, authorities seized multiple digital devices, including several pen drives, a CPU, and seven hard disks including other documents.

