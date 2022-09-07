All Demolished Madrasas Were Al-Qaeda Offices: Assam CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that all demolished madrasas not running as madrasa but instead as Al-Qaeda office.

CM Sarma said, “All demolished madrasas were not madrasas but Al Qaeda offices. We demolished 2-3 and now the public is coming to demolish others. The Muslim community is coming to demolish, saying that they do not want a madrasa where the work of Al-Qaeda is done. That changes madrasa's character.”

Notably, locals in Goalpara district took it upon themselves to demolish another madrasa. They alleged that the premises were used by two Bangladeshi nationals for terrorist activities.