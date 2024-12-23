'Ambedkar Samman Yatra': Congress to Protest Nationwide Against Shah’s Remarks

Deputy Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi on Monday strongly criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of disrespecting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar during a parliamentary discussion marking the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution.

Gogoi stated that Shah's remarks and tone while referring to Dr Ambedkar demonstrated a lack of reverence for the Constitution's chief architect. He demanded the Home Minister's resignation for the alleged affront.

In a coordinated effort, Congress leaders nationwide held press conferences to address this issue.

In Assam, senior Congress leaders Pradyut Bordoloi in Nagaon and Rakibul Hussain in Goalpara joined the initiative, echoing similar sentiments.

Gogoi emphasised the Congress party's commitment to upholding Dr Ambedkar's legacy and announced nationwide protests under the banner of "Ambedkar Samman Yatra," which will also be observed in Assam.

Meanwhile, Gogoi clarified that the Congress’ inclusion in the Asom Sanmilita Morcha (ASOM)-led alliance remains under discussion and will be decided by the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC). He hinted at the possibility of alliances through negotiations, akin to Congress’ partnerships with other states.

Separately, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) extended financial aid of ₹5 lakh to the family of Mridul Islam, showcasing its continued support for those in need.

