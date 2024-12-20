Gaurav Gogoi Pushes For Amit Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has reiterated the demand for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation, accusing him of "hurting the sentiments of Indians who hold Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution of India in high esteem."

While addressing the media on Friday, Gaurav Gogoi stated, "Our demand is the same. The Union Home Minister should resign and apologise for hurting the sentiments of Indians."

Expressing dismay over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance, Gogoi said, "Unfortunately, the Prime Minister, instead of asking the Home Minister to resign and apologise, is supporting the Union Home Minister. The Prime Minister should also express some regret in front of the Indian public."

In a scathing critique of the government, Gogoi alleged that key issues such as the Adani controversy and the ongoing Manipur crisis were being sidestepped in the Parliament.

He said, "For us, work is raising issues of the people. For some, work may be government business. If you listen to the speeches of our Congress leaders, you will find that issues were raised and questions were asked. People should ask the BJP how many questions they answered. Did they answer the questions on the Manipur issue, Adani, MSP to the farmers? I think when the government is answering the questions asked by the opposition, I think that is work."

"There is not a single question that the opposition did not raise. But you can ask them how many they answered. I think the opposition did its work but not the government,” he added.

