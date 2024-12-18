PM Modi Slams Congress for “Sins” Against Ambedkar, Lists Historical Wrongs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly defended Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, accusing the Congress party of a long history of disrespecting the architect of the Indian Constitution and neglecting the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities.

The Prime Minister took to X to assert that Shah had exposed the Congress’ “dark history,” leaving the party “stung and stunned.”

PM Modi criticized Congress for failing to empower marginalized communities despite being in power for decades. He alleged that the party’s legacy is marked by neglect and oppression of SC/ST communities, pointing out that some of the worst atrocities against these groups occurred under Congress regimes.

“In Parliament, Amit Shah Ji exposed the Congress' dark history of insulting Dr. Ambedkar and ignoring SC/ST communities. They are clearly stung and stunned by the facts he presented, which is why they are now indulging in theatrics! Sadly, for them, people know the truth!” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted instances of Congress’ alleged attempts to undermine Ambedkar, describing them as “sins.” He accused the party of orchestrating Ambedkar’s electoral defeats, with Pandit Nehru personally campaigning against him and treating his loss as a matter of prestige. Modi also pointed out that Congress denied Ambedkar a Bharat Ratna and did not give his portrait a rightful place in Parliament’s Central Hall during their time in power.

Accusing Congress of erasing Ambedkar’s legacy, PM Modi claimed that the party, led by a single dynasty, had used every "dirty trick" to marginalize both the leader’s contributions and the SC/ST communities.

"If the Congress and its rotten ecosystem think their malicious lies can hide their misdeeds of several years, especially their insults toward Dr. Ambedkar, they are gravely mistaken!" he added.

The Prime Minister contrasted his government’s work to honor Ambedkar’s legacy with Congress’ alleged neglect. He stressed his administration's initiatives, including the development of “Panchteerth,” five iconic sites associated with Ambedkar, and resolving long-pending issues such as land allocation for Chaitya Bhoomi. PM Modi also highlighted the restoration of Ambedkar’s house in London and the development of his Delhi residence at 26, Alipur Road, where the leader spent his final years.

In addition to preserving Ambedkar’s legacy, PM Modi outlined how government schemes like the SC/ST Act, Swachh Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Ujjwala Yojana have transformed the lives of marginalized communities.

“When it comes to Dr. Ambedkar, our respect and reverence is absolute. It is due to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar that we are what we are,” the Prime Minister said, emphasizing his government’s commitment to fulfilling Ambedkar’s vision.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2024

The remarks came amid heightened tensions in Parliament, with opposition MPs, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, staging protests against Amit Shah’s comments during a Constitution debate in the Rajya Sabha. Shah had accused Congress of superficially using Ambedkar’s name, saying, “If they had taken the name of God as many times as Ambedkar, they would have attained heaven for seven lives.”

