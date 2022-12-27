Amrita Prabha Deuri Sworn In as Deori Autonomous Council Chairperson

Amrita Prabha Deuri took oath as the chairperson of Deori Autonomous Council on Tuesday.

The Deori Autonomous Council members took oath today which was administered by Lakhimpur District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan.

On the other hand, Bhairab Deuri took oath as the Chief Executive Member and Bhaskar Deuri took oath as Deputy Chief Executive Member.

It may be mentioned that the ruling party in Assam, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) had retained power in the Deori Autonomous Council (DAC) in the state after results were declared for elections held last month.

Of the total of 22 seats, BJP and AGP had won in 12, while the opposition Congress won in only two seats. Moreover, the Jimochhaya People’s Party (JPP) won seven of the remaining seats with one seat going to an independent candidate.