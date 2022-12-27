Tributes Paid to Folk Legend Pratima Barua Pandey

Tributes were paid to the legendary folk singer Pratima Barua Pandey on her death anniversary on Tuesday.

Pratima was a Goalpariya folk singer who brought Goalpariya Lokgeet on the national platform with her evergreen numbers like ‘Hastir Kanya’, ‘Mur Mahut Bandhure’ and many more.

She hailed from the royal family of Gauripur in west Assam's Dhubri district. She was honoured with the Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Akademi awards for her contribution to popularising Goalpariya folk music.