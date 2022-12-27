Tributes Paid to Folk Legend Pratima Barua Pandey

Tributes were paid to the legendary folk singer Pratima Barua Pandey on her death anniversary on Tuesday.
Pratima was a Goalpariya folk singer who brought Goalpariya Lokgeet on the national platform with her evergreen numbers like ‘Hastir Kanya’, ‘Mur Mahut Bandhure’ and many more.
She hailed from the royal family of Gauripur in west Assam's Dhubri district. She was honoured with the Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Akademi awards for her contribution to popularising Goalpariya folk music.
Barua Pandey was daughter of Prakritish Chandra Barua and niece of filmmaker Pramathesh Chandra Barua of Devdas fame.
Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to the legend folk singer and said that she made huge contribution to the art and brought to national platform.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that Pratima Barua Pandey was a unique artist who enriched the folk music genre of Assam.