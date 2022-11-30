Dibrugarh University Expels 4 More Students In Wake Of Ragging Incident

As many as four students were expelled from Dibrugarh University in Assam on Wednesday in the wake of the unfortunate incident of ragging that led to a junior year student jumping off the second floor of his hostel.

According to reports, the four students have been barred from taking admission into any university across India.

The four students who were expelled today were identified as Galav Deka, Kamaleshwar Chutia, Mousam Phukan and Chao Puseng Kham Baruah.

They have been expelled for a duration of three years from the university for their hand in the unfortunate incident.

Moreover, the wardens of the three blocks of Padmanath Gohain Baruah Hostel, where the incident took place, have been dismissed.

In addition, the in-charges of Mofizuddin Ahmed Hazarika Hostel and Miles Bronson Hostel were also dismissed in light of the incident.

Meanwhile, new appointments to the vacant positions have also been made following the dismissals.

Stringent measures have been taken by the university authorities after the dreadful ragging incident came to light. An Anti-Ragging Vigilance Cell has been constituted to prevent such incidents in the future.