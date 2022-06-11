Pakistani Fundamentalist Group Hacks Into Local News Channel

The YouTube account of a popular local digital news channel based out of Guwahati in Assam was hacked on Thursday by a Pakistani hacking group, which ran the lines ‘Respect Holy Prophet (PBUH)’ along with replacing a live feed with the Pakistani flag.

In the regard the company released a statement which said, “On June 9, during a live news stream, the TIME8’s transmission was disturbed and while a breaking news segment was on the air, the screen was replaced with Pakistan’s flag and a hymn running in the background saying praises for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The ticker of the live screen was also replaced with ‘Respect Holy Prophet (PBUH)’ text, highlighting the recent blasphemous incident.”

Utpal Kanta, managing editor of the group said, “The self-claimed Pakistani hacker group, Revolution PK, briefly hacked TIME8 YouTube channel, during the live stream and replaced the news broadcast with the Pakistani flag and ran ‘Respect Holy Prophet (PBUH)’ tickers. This is an act of cyber terrorism and we condemn the incident in the strongest words and also express our concern over the matter which relates to national security.”