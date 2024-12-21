APCC Chief Seeks CM's Aid for Family of Advocate Killed in Police Action

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Chief Bhupen Kumar Borah has written to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, seeking justice and support for the family of Advocate Mridul Islam, who reportedly died due to police high-handedness during a Congress workers’ march to Raj Bhavan on December 18, 2024.

Advertisment

The letter, dated December 21, 2024, highlights the tragic incident, calling it a direct consequence of the excessive use of force by the Assam Police. Borah underscored that media outlets present at the scene corroborated this claim.

"Whatever our political differences, the death of a political worker in the service of democracy, at the hands of state machinery, is a tragedy beyond words," Borah wrote in the letter addressed to the Chief Minister.

Mridul Islam, a young and promising advocate, leaves behind his widow, Hamida Parbin, and two young children. Borah appealed to the Chief Minister to provide Parbin with a suitable government job in her home district of Kamrup (Rural), citing her qualification of having completed the Higher Secondary (Arts) exams. He emphasized that such a gesture would reflect the government’s compassion and commitment to democracy.

Borah also announced via social media that the letter would be formally submitted to the Chief Minister’s office by an APCC team.

Sharing the letter, he stated, "My letter to Dr. HB Sarma, CM Assam! Today before 11 am, a team from APCC will submit the letter formally in the CM’s office."

My letter to Dr. @himantabiswa , @CMOfficeAssam .



Today before 11 am a team from APCC will submit the letter formally in the CM’s office. pic.twitter.com/q2c61bxjTf — Bhupen kumar Borah (@BhupenKBorah) December 21, 2024

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with demands for accountability and justice growing louder. Many have criticized the alleged police brutality, calling it an attack on democratic rights. Borah’s appeal puts the spotlight on the human cost of the crackdown and urges the government to rise above political differences to address the tragedy.

As the story unfolds, all eyes are on the Chief Minister’s response, which could set a precedent for how such incidents are addressed in the state.