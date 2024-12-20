Assam Congress Halts 'Police Station Gherao' After Bhupen Borah Freed

The Assam Congress has called off its ‘Police Stations Gherao’ program following the release of APCC president Bhupen Borah for the second time on Friday. Borah was arrested today due to his role in organizing the ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ march recently that led to the death of party member Mridul Islam following clashes with the police.

After his release the first time, Bhupen Borah was arrested again as the Congress observed a Shraddhanjali program for Islam. To protest that and to demand his release, the Assam Congress initially called for police stations in every district to be gheraoed by Congress leaders and workers on December 21. “Today, Hon'ble President Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Shri Bhupen Kumar Borah was arrested by Assam Police and he was released in the evening but again he has been arrested for the second time,” an earlier circular from the party read.

“If APCC President will not be released tonight itself, all Police Stations in every district should be gheraoed tomorrow morning (21st December 2024) by DCCs, BCCs & MCCS involving all Congress leaders & workers demanding immediate release of Hon'ble APCC President Shri Bhupen Kumar Borah,” it added.

Earlier circular

However, the Congress decided to cancel the program following Borah’s release. In a subsequent circular, the party stated, “It may please be referred to Circular No. APCC/2024/ORDER/694, Dated 20th December 2024, regarding all Police Stations gherao program. This is to inform all Congress leaders & cadres that Hon’ble President Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Shri Bhupen Kumar Borah has been released. Therefore, Police Stations gherao program across the state has been cancelled.”

Congress called off police station gherao program

Ahead of his detention for the second time today, the Assam Congress president accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of authoritarianism and questioned his motives. "Today was the Shraddhanjali program of 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' March martyr Mridul Islam. What is this CM's arrogance that he will not allow people to come near Janata Bhavan? What is the meaning of Janata Bhavan? If people are not allowed near it, they might as well rename it to Police Bhavan. If Janata Bhavan stays under police control, it should be converted into a police headquarters," Bhupen Borah said.

Referring to the government’s actions against protests, Borah vowed to continue the agitation across the state. "From Monday onwards, the movement will resume across districts. Himanta Biswa Sarma cannot suppress this agitation. I don’t know where this idea comes from in his mind—that Congress leaders are doing this to appease Delhi. This tendency exists only in him."

