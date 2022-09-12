APCC GS Kamrul Islam Choudhury Quits Party

The General Secretary of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Kamrul Islam Choudhury tendered his resignation from the party's primary membership on Sunday.

Choudhury cited the "directionless and confused leadership of the APCC" as the main reason for leaving in the letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

He said the Congress party in Assam had become "unstable" as a result.

Choudhury further claimed that despite senior party leaders' public acknowledgement of the fact that Congress MLAs had cross-voted in the most recent presidential elections, he and other party workers felt demoralised.