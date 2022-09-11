Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Beat Pakistan In Final To Clinch Trophy

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in the final to clinch the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. The two standout teams of the tournament faced off in the final event being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Coming into the tournament, Sri Lanka was perhaps the side no one expected to even qualify for the finals. However, proving all odds wrong, the team from the island country not only made it to the final but also won the coveted trophy for the sixth time.

Pakistan won the toss and decided put the Lankans to bat first. Sri Lanka had a shaky start with both openers sent home cheaply. Apart from notable contributions Dhananjaya de Silva (28) and Wanindu Hasaranga (36), it was Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s unbeaten 71 off 45 deliveries that proved to be the difference between the two sides.

A power packed showing from Rajapaksa propelled the Sri Lankan total to 170 for the loss of six wickets. For Pakistan, it was pacer Haris Rauf who managed to pick three wickets, while Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed got one each.