APCC Issues Show Cause Notice to MLA for Praising CM Sarma

A show cause notice has been issued to an Assam Congress MLA on Saturday for praising Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
According to sources, the MLA has been identified as Asif Mohammad Nazar from Laharighat constituency who had earlier openly praised CM Sarma on a media channel.
He said, “If Himanta Biswa Sarma had been in Congress, the party would have improved a lot.
Following his statement, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee issued a notice to explain the reasons behind his remark.
APCC chief Bhupen Borah said, “If necessary, we will exclude him. We will give him a notice to show cause! I will inform our top leaders against him.”
Earlier on March 19, Bhupen Borah had slammed BJP and said that the party means washing powder nirma.
While addressing at the golden jubilee of the Bangladesh Liberation War, Borah said, “If a leader goes to BJP party, all his mistakes are forgiven. BJP means Washing Powder Nirma.”
The Congress party is aiming to win at least 14 seats at Lok Sabha elections.
The APCC President said, “Those who are not in BJP are scammers and tainted people. The party determines who is a traitor and who is corrupted in India.”
“If you go against the government, you are a tainted person, it means conspiracy,” he added.
Borah further said that if Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan supports BJP, he will be cleared from all allegations.
Meanwhile, he had asked BJP to not worry about his party, instead the government should stress more on the recent occurrence of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) question paper leaks.
Borah said, “If we come to power, we will make arrangement to pay pensions to state government employees as per old pension policy. It will be the first decision taken in the cabinet once they come back to power.”