APCC Issues Show Cause Notice to MLA for Praising CM Sarma

A show cause notice has been issued to an Assam Congress MLA on Saturday for praising Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to sources, the MLA has been identified as Asif Mohammad Nazar from Laharighat constituency who had earlier openly praised CM Sarma on a media channel.

He said, “If Himanta Biswa Sarma had been in Congress, the party would have improved a lot.

Following his statement, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee issued a notice to explain the reasons behind his remark.

APCC chief Bhupen Borah said, “If necessary, we will exclude him. We will give him a notice to show cause! I will inform our top leaders against him.”

Earlier on March 19, Bhupen Borah had slammed BJP and said that the party means washing powder nirma.

While addressing at the golden jubilee of the Bangladesh Liberation War, Borah said, “If a leader goes to BJP party, all his mistakes are forgiven. BJP means Washing Powder Nirma.”