Discrepancies There For A While, Says APDCL Admitting To Inflation In Tariffs

The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) on Wednesday admitted to discrepancies in monthly electricity dues of customers, saying that minor anomalies were there for a while, but this time it became apparent.

Addressing the media today at Bijulee Bhawan in Guwahati, APDCL Customer Relations Advisor Abhijit Sarma Barua said that the company is prepared to take customer complaints in that regard.

The power distribution company further urged customers to come forward register their complaints if they are finding anomalies in their bills.

Taking questions, the senior official mentioned that there can be several reasons behind the sudden hike in monthly dues some of which may be the excessive use of fans and Air Conditioners (ACs) during the summer months, fault in the meter readings and so on.

He further admitted to lapse on the part of the company employees saying that some employees make bills by taking estimation, without taking actual readings from the meter boxes.

Barua said, “The monthly bills of even our own employees have risen by around 10 per cent. The foremost reason for this hike is the excessive use of ACs during the summer months. The increase in general electricity tariff is due to excessive energy consumption.”

He said, “Considering hike in fuel prices for the Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment (FPPPA), since September, there has been a hike of 30 paise per unit, which means without the discretion of customers, there has been a slight hike in electricity tariff.”