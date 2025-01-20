APDCL Plans to Roll Out Time-of-Day Tariff for FY 2025-26

The Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd. (APDCL) has proposed a Time-of-Day (ToD) tariff structure for the financial year 2025-26, introducing a three-category tariff system based on different periods of the day. This marks a shift from the existing two-slot system of Peak and Off-peak hours.

In its petition to the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC), APDCL has suggested categorizing the tariff structure into Night hours (12 midnight to 6 am), Solar hours (6 am to 5 pm), and Peak hours (5 pm to 12 midnight).

APDCL has emphasized that the revised tariff plan aligns with the AERC directive issued on June 27, 2024, and aims to maintain tariff rates within +/-20% of the Average Cost of Supply (ACoS) while preventing any tariff shock to consumers.

However, a source from the APDCL while speaking to Pratidin Time stated that the proposed tariff plan is completely optional and will be applicable only to consumers with a connected load exceeding 10 kW, provided they have smart meters installed.

The official stated, "The proposed tariff structure is entirely optional. Customers with a connected load exceeding 10 kW and those equipped with smart meters have the option to avail this new tariff slab if they wish. The existing tariff structure will continue to be applicable for all consumers. This new structure is in compliance with consumer rights under the applicable regulations."

While APDCL’s petition claims there will be no tariff hike for any consumer category in FY 2025-26, a closer look at the proposal reveals variations in energy charges based on time slots. For instance, domestic-B consumers (5 kW to 30 kW in Low Tension category) currently pay ₹8.74 per unit, but under the proposed ToD tariff, the rates will be ₹8.94 during Night hours, ₹6.99 during Solar hours, and ₹9.62 during Peak hours.

For commercial consumers (above 0.5 kW to 30 kW), the current tariff is ₹9.19 per unit, while the proposed rates stand at ₹9.39 during Night hours, ₹7.35 during Solar hours, and ₹11.02 during Peak hours. Similarly, under General Purpose Supply (up to 30 kW) for government schools, the existing rate of ₹8.14 per unit is proposed to change to ₹8.34 during Night hours, ₹6.51 during Solar hours, and ₹8.95 during Peak hours.

A significant adjustment is seen for Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations in the LT category, where the current tariff would be revised to ₹9.75 during Night hours, ₹7.64 during Solar hours, and ₹10.50 during Peak hours under the proposed structure.

The proposed ToD tariff is expected to encourage energy consumption during Solar hours when demand is lower, potentially benefiting consumers who can adjust their usage patterns. However, as the new tariff remains optional, consumers can continue with the existing structure if they choose to.