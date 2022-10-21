APSC 2022 Results Declared | Check Details Here

The results for Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2020 were declared on Friday with the top rank going to Bijit Pathak.
As many as 121 candidates were selected for the post of ACS officers. The offcial notification read, "In compliance with Hon'ble Gauhati High Court's Order dated 21/10/2022 in WP (C) No. 5169 of 2020 and a batch of petitions, the Assam Public Service commission hereby declares today, the 21st October, 2022, the result of the Combined Competitive Examination, 2020 for recruitment to Services / Posts of Government of Assam. (Advt No. 08/2020 Dtd. 08/09/2020) The interview for the said Services/Posts was conducted by the Commission in collaboration with Experts deputed by the Govt. of Assam w.e.f. 26/05/2022 to 04/06/2022. The result was finalized and approved by the Commission on 06/06/2022 which was notified vide this Office Notice No. 73 PSC/CON/Exam- 1 /2021-2022 Dtd. 20/06/2022."
Apart from ACS, a total of 69 candidates were selected for the APS post, while six candidates were selected for the position of Superintendent of Taxes.
In addition, 29 candidates were selected as Tax Inspectors, while five were selected for the post of DTO.
Furthermore, 18 candidates were selected for the post of Labor Inspector. BDO posts were allotted to 33 candidates, while four candidates were recruited for the post of Assistant Recruitment Officer.
Moreover, 31 candidates were selected to the post of Deputy Registrar and 10 candidates were selected for the post of Assistant Manager for the Industry Department.
Candidates can visit the official website for results.