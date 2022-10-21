APSC 2022 Results Declared | Check Details Here

Apart from ACS, a total of 69 candidates were selected for the APS post, while six candidates were selected for the position of Superintendent of Taxes.

In addition, 29 candidates were selected as Tax Inspectors, while five were selected for the post of DTO.

Furthermore, 18 candidates were selected for the post of Labor Inspector. BDO posts were allotted to 33 candidates, while four candidates were recruited for the post of Assistant Recruitment Officer.

Moreover, 31 candidates were selected to the post of Deputy Registrar and 10 candidates were selected for the post of Assistant Manager for the Industry Department.

Candidates can visit the official website for results.