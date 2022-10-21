Assam: CID Arrest 2 More In Police Recruitment Fraud Case

Officials of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police on Friday apprehended two people for allegedly producing forged documents during the police recruitment process.

CID conducted an operation in Assam’s Dhubri against candidates who provided forged certificates in police recruitment process.

During the operation officials arrested a computer instructor along with a youth. The computer instructor was identified as Raj Thakur.

Officials informed that Thakur was behind the supply of fake computer certificates to candidates. Further arrests in the matter are expected to take place, added police.

It may be noted that CID had earlier arrested eight candidates in connection with the Assam Police recruitment case. They were yesterday produced before the CJM court.