Assam: CID Arrest 2 More In Police Recruitment Fraud Case

Officials of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police on Friday apprehended two people for allegedly producing forged documents during the police recruitment process.
CID conducted an operation in Assam’s Dhubri against candidates who provided forged certificates in police recruitment process.
During the operation officials arrested a computer instructor along with a youth. The computer instructor was identified as Raj Thakur.
Officials informed that Thakur was behind the supply of fake computer certificates to candidates. Further arrests in the matter are expected to take place, added police.
It may be noted that CID had earlier arrested eight candidates in connection with the Assam Police recruitment case. They were yesterday produced before the CJM court.
The court sent the eight arrested people to six-day custody of the CID. According to sources, CID summoned the three accused candidates on Monday and the candidates appeared at the CID office on Tuesday.
After interrogating for hours, they arrested the accused in the evening.
A statement read, “Based on the complaint lodged by the Nodal Officer, State Level Police Recruitment Board about submission of fake computer certificates by certain selected candidates of AB, UB, Fire Services and APRO constable posts, CID has registered a case vide CID P.S Case No. 05/2022 U/S 120(B)/420/467/468/471 IPC and started day to day investigation.”