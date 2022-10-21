Punjab Becomes 4th State To Restore Old Pension Scheme

Faced with several demands from government employees, the Punjab government on Friday took a decision to restore the Old Pension Scheme.

The state cabinet took the decision, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted.

"Today, in the Punjab cabinet meeting, a historic decision has been taken for its employees...your government is going to restore the old pension scheme...the cabinet has given in-principle approval to this decision...We stand by our employees...promised..delivered...

What we say, we do," Mann tweeted.

Earlier, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand too went back to the Old Pension Scheme and quashed the new pension scheme.