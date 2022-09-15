Assam: Committee Formed to Study Justice Sharma’s Report on APSC Scam

The Governor of Assam, Prof Jagdish Mukhi has re-constituted a committee to examine the report of retired Justice Biplap Kumar Sharma regarding the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Recruitment Scam 2013.

The notice was issued on September 13.

The committee comprises Chief Secretary of Assam IAS Paban Kumar Borthakur as Chairman, Additional Chief Secretary of FCS and CA, Hill Areas departments IAS BR Samal and Director General of Police IPS Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta as members, Principal Secretary of Personnel department IAS Niraj Verma as member convenor and Learned Additional Advocate General Nalin Kohli to give assistance to the committee on legal matters.

The notice read, “In suspension of earlier notification No. HMA-19011/46/2018-Political (A)/291, dated 20th May, 2022 the Governor of Assam is pleased to re-constitute a Committee with the following members to examine the report of the Justice (retd.) B K Sharma Commission of Inquiry with regards to malpractices in conduct of CCE, 2013, by Assam Public Service Commission and suggest actions to be taken in this regard.”

The committee will examine whether the entire results of the 2013 civil services examination are to be set aside or whether the candidates will be entitled to notice and consequential hearings following basic principles of natural justice.

The committee will also examine whether the action will be uniform or graded depending on the nature of irregularity.