Former APSC Controller Of Exams Served Notice In Recruitment Scam

The former Principal Controller of Examinations (PCE) of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), ACS Babul Saharia has been served a notice by the committee probing the massive recruitment scam case.
The probing committee headed by retired Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma unveiled new facts in the APSC examination scam case that took place in CCE 2014.
Saharia, who served as the PCE between 2016 and 2018, has been asked to appear before the panel within 15 days.
He had been in-charge of the main exams, as well as the declaration of results in 2014.
The former PCE also had the responsibility of the strong room. Saharia has been alleged to have not come forward even after having full knowledge the scam.
Earlier, another former principal controller of examination and current chairman of APSC, Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury, had been served a notice in the matter.
Choudhury, who was appointed chairman of APSC on August 18, had served as the principal controller of examination (PCE) during CCE 2014 when the scam took place.
Last month, Choudhury had become the first ever APSC chairman who had an ACS background and had later gained the rank of IAS through promotion. He replaced Dr. Ajanta Nath, who had been appointed to the position as an in-charge.
In April this year, as many as 67 people were named in the charge sheet filed in case, of whom, 60 were candidates and seven were APSC staffers.
Former Chief Secretary to the Assam government, Jishnu Barua had informed earlier that the probing committee will submit its report within a month.
He further stated that a special meeting was scheduled to take place soon. After the meeting, the report will be submitted, Barua added.
As many as 21 ACS and APS officers had received notices to appear before the committee.
All officers of the 2014 batch will have to appear before the committee, reports stated. Of the 21, some had been arrested earlier in relation to the case.