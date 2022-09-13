Former APSC Controller Of Exams Served Notice In Recruitment Scam

The former Principal Controller of Examinations (PCE) of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), ACS Babul Saharia has been served a notice by the committee probing the massive recruitment scam case.

The probing committee headed by retired Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma unveiled new facts in the APSC examination scam case that took place in CCE 2014.

Saharia, who served as the PCE between 2016 and 2018, has been asked to appear before the panel within 15 days.

He had been in-charge of the main exams, as well as the declaration of results in 2014.

The former PCE also had the responsibility of the strong room. Saharia has been alleged to have not come forward even after having full knowledge the scam.

Earlier, another former principal controller of examination and current chairman of APSC, Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury, had been served a notice in the matter.

Choudhury, who was appointed chairman of APSC on August 18, had served as the principal controller of examination (PCE) during CCE 2014 when the scam took place.