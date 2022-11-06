Assam: APTF Commandant Suspended for Negligence in Duty

A commandant of the 4th APTF Battalion in Howly in Assam’s Barpeta district has been put under immediate suspension.
The suspended commandant has been identified as Mukut Rabha.
According to reports, Rabha misfired during the gun salute in the last rites of Barpeta Satra Burha Sattriya Basistha Dev Sarma held on October 24.
He has been suspended for his negligence during his duty.
The suspension order passed by the Governor of Assam read, “Whereas, a report has been received from the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Assam vide U.O.No.PR.SECY/CMO/07/2021/402 DATED 30.10.2022 that during a recent visit of the Honourable Chief Minister to Barpeta, some of the police rifles misfired during the gun salute, which was very embarrassing to everyone present there.”
“Whereas, the gun salute was conducted by the police personnel of the 4th APTF Bn, Howly, Barpeta;
Whereas it was the responsibility of the Commandant of the 4th APTF Bn, Howly, Barpeta to oversee the arrangements of the gunsalute in a public event;
Whereas the incident of misfiring during the gun salute reflects the irresponsible behavior of Shri Mukut Rabha, APS, Commandant of the 4th APTF Bn, Howly, Barpeta;
Now therefore, in the interest of the public service, the Governor of Assam is satisfied that Shri Mukut Rabha, APS, Commandant of the 4th APTF Bn, Howly, Barpeta be placed under suspension for alleged dereliction of duties pending drawal of Departmental Proceedings.”
The letter further read, “Shri Mukut Rabha, APS, Commandant of the 4th APTF Bn, Howly, Barpeta is allowed to draw susbsistence allowances as admissibe under provision of F.R. 53 (1) (ii) (a) of the FRs and SRs subject to production of non-emeployment certificate under Sub Rule (2) of F.R. 53.
During the period of suspension, his headquarters will be O/o the Commandant, 4th APTF Bn, Howly, Barpeta.”