Assam: APTF Commandant Suspended for Negligence in Duty

A commandant of the 4th APTF Battalion in Howly in Assam’s Barpeta district has been put under immediate suspension.

The suspended commandant has been identified as Mukut Rabha.

According to reports, Rabha misfired during the gun salute in the last rites of Barpeta Satra Burha Sattriya Basistha Dev Sarma held on October 24.

He has been suspended for his negligence during his duty.

The suspension order passed by the Governor of Assam read, “Whereas, a report has been received from the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Assam vide U.O.No.PR.SECY/CMO/07/2021/402 DATED 30.10.2022 that during a recent visit of the Honourable Chief Minister to Barpeta, some of the police rifles misfired during the gun salute, which was very embarrassing to everyone present there.”