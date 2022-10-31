AQIS, ABT Behind Funds For Setting Up Miya Museum: GP Singh

After a major uproar in connection with the Miya Museum in Assam’s Goalpara district, further investigations have revealed that source of funds behind setting up the museum was from terrorist organizations.

According to reports, Assam Police has uncovered links to terror outfits like the al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) behind the setting up of the Miya Museum.

Moreover, the president of Assam Miya Parishad, behind setting up of the controversial museum, M Mohar Ali had approached ABT for funds to set up the Miya Museum in Goalpara, informed special DGP GP Singh.