AQIS, ABT Behind Funds For Setting Up Miya Museum: GP Singh

After a major uproar in connection with the Miya Museum in Assam’s Goalpara district, further investigations have revealed that source of funds behind setting up the museum was from terrorist organizations.
According to reports, Assam Police has uncovered links to terror outfits like the al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) behind the setting up of the Miya Museum.
Moreover, the president of Assam Miya Parishad, behind setting up of the controversial museum, M Mohar Ali had approached ABT for funds to set up the Miya Museum in Goalpara, informed special DGP GP Singh.
In addition, arrested cadres of the outfits have revealed to police that they were behind the Miya Museum with financial assistance, he said.
GP Singh said, “A module had been busted some days ago at Goalpara and Barpeta. Following investigations into the matter it came to the fore that Mohar Ali had sought funds from them.”
He said, “At the time, we did not know who Mohar Ali was. Later we came to know that he was behind establishing the Miya Musuem.”
“Assam Police has uncovered facts that point towards cadres of ULFA-I have seeking funds from many in Upper Assam,” added GP Singh.