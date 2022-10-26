Nothing To Object: Congress MLA Sherman Ali On Miya Museum

After keeping his lips tight on the controversy brewing over the ‘Miya Museum’ in Assam over the past few days, Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed on Wednesday said that there was nothing to object the museum.

The MLA from Assam’s Baghbar constituency, Sherman Ali Ahmed said, “There is nothing to object the Miya Museum set up by the Assam Miya Parishad.”

He said, “There is no obstacle in preserving the culture of every ethnic group.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the sealing of the premises and the subsequent arrests made in connection with the matter, Ahmed said that the Miya Parishad made it easy for the state government by setting up the museum at a government building.

He further alleged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of playing dirty politics. Ahmed said that CM Sarma is playing dirty politics over the incident to secure his vote bank.