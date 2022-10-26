Nothing To Object: Congress MLA Sherman Ali On Miya Museum

After keeping his lips tight on the controversy brewing over the ‘Miya Museum’ in Assam over the past few days, Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed on Wednesday said that there was nothing to object the museum.
The MLA from Assam’s Baghbar constituency, Sherman Ali Ahmed said, “There is nothing to object the Miya Museum set up by the Assam Miya Parishad.”
He said, “There is no obstacle in preserving the culture of every ethnic group.”
Meanwhile, speaking on the sealing of the premises and the subsequent arrests made in connection with the matter, Ahmed said that the Miya Parishad made it easy for the state government by setting up the museum at a government building.
He further alleged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of playing dirty politics. Ahmed said that CM Sarma is playing dirty politics over the incident to secure his vote bank.
The Congress MLA further said that the Miya community has always considered and introduced themselves as Assamese.
He then again put forward claims of displaying items belonging to Miya culture at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.
It may be noted that three people, including the president and general secretary of the Assam Miya Parishad, have been detained for their alleged association with terror outfits.
The development comes after the controversial 'Miya Museum', set up in a house allotted under PMAY in Assam's Goalpara district, was sealed yesterday.
The president of the Miya Parishad M Mohar Ali was picked up from the museum at Dapkabhita in Goalpara district when he was sitting on a dharna, while its general secretary Abdul Baten Sheikh was taken into custody from his residence in Alamganj of Dhubri district on Tuesday night.