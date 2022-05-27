Asam Sahitya Sabha Confers Lummer Dai Award On Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi

Asam Sahitya Sabha general secretary Jadhav Sharma on Friday announced the Lummer Dai Literature Award for the year 2021.
The prestigious award was conferred upon noted writer and Padma Shri awardee Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi for his work 'Mouna Ounth Mukhar Hriday' (silent lips and murmuring hearts), a novel based on a tragic love story set against the backdrop of Arunachal Pradesh going through a process of transition.
The Arunachal Pradesh based former deputy commissioner turned writer, Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi will be presented with the award in Mangaldoi in Assam on June 1.
Born on June 13, 1952, Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi had previously served as a deputy commissioner. He took to writing and his first literary creation is a poem called Junbai.
In 2020, he was awarded with the Padma Shri for his contributions in the field of literature and education.