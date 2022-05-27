Asam Sahitya Sabha Confers Lummer Dai Award On Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi

The Arunachal Pradesh based former deputy commissioner turned writer, Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi will be presented with the award in Mangaldoi in Assam on June 1.

Born on June 13, 1952, Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi had previously served as a deputy commissioner. He took to writing and his first literary creation is a poem called Junbai.

In 2020, he was awarded with the Padma Shri for his contributions in the field of literature and education.