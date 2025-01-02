Ashwini Vaishnaw Assam Visit: Several Projects To Be Launched on Jan 3

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is set to flag off three new trains from Guwahati Railway Station on December 3 (Friday).

The trains to be inaugurated include the Guwahati-New Lakhimpur Janshatabdi Express, the New Bongaigaon-Guwahati Passenger Train, and the Tinsukia-Naharlagun Express.

Vaishnaw will also participate in several events aimed at improving regional connectivity and advancing infrastructure development during his visit to Assam. One of the key highlights of his schedule includes dedicating the Tetelia Road Over Bridge (ROB) to the public in Guwahati's Dispur.

In addition, the Union Minister will virtually inaugurate a 10-KW FM Transmitter at Akashvani Kokrajhar. According to officials, Akashvani Kokrajhar, which has been operating with a 20-kilowatt Medium Wave transmitter since its establishment on August 15, 1999, will now extend its reach with FM broadcasting. The new transmitter is expected to cover a 70-kilometre radius, offering enhanced reception quality for Kokrajhar and nearby districts.

Vaishnaw will also virtually inaugurate the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) Deemed-to-be University, offcials said.

Later in the day, the minister is scheduled to visit the Tata Semiconductor factory at Jagiroad. He will also conduct a review of ongoing projects under the Northeast Frontier Railway, emphasizing the government's focus on improving railway infrastructure in the region.

This visit underscores the commitment to enhancing connectivity and driving development across Assam and the Northeast.