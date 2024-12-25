STF Assam Thwart Major Terror Plot, Arrest 2 Jehadis in Kokrajhar

In a significant breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police, in collaboration with the Kokrajhar Police, successfully thwarted a major terror attack during a raid and search operation on Tuesday night under 'Operation Praghat'.

Advertisment

The operation, conducted in the Namapara area under Kokrajhar Police Station, targeted the growing threat posed by fundamentalist and jehadi elements linked to a global terrorist organization.

The STF operation, following an investigation, led to the arrest of two key suspects named Abdul Zaher Sheikh, a resident of Joypur Namapara in Kokrajhar; and Sabbir Mirdha from Serfanguri in Kokrajhar. The arrest was made based on the interrogation of eight previously arrested jehadi cadres affiliated with the ABT/AQIS terrorist group.

Further investigation and search operations, conducted under Section 23 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), led to the recovery of a large cache of arms, ammunition, and other war-like items from the hideout of one of the arrested suspects.

The recovered materials include four handmade rifles, resembling AKs models, 34 live rounds of ammunition, 24 blank cartridges, one pair of live un-primed IEDs with cortex, one handmade grenade with explosives, one circuit of detonators made from agricultural equipment, 14 electronic switches, thre iron cases used for IEDs, containing twenty iron pieces and plates intended for maximum destruction, and numerous switches and wires with explosives used in firecrackers, along with other incriminating items.

The operation, which took place under the direct supervision of STF Assam Chief Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS, successfully dismantled a planned terror attack orchestrated by Bangladesh-based handlers of the arrested terror group members. This successful operation has prevented a potential major act of terror, highlighting the continued vigilance of the Assam STF in combating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of the region.