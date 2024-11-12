Asom Sahitya Sabha Names Final Presidential Hopefuls

In a move that puts to rest the ongoing controversy surrounding its presidential election, the Asom Sahitya Sabha announced a new list of candidates for its upcoming elections on Tuesday. The five contenders for the prestigious presidency include Basanta Kumar Goswami, Dr. Gobinda Prasad Sarma, Upen Rabha Hakacham, Bhim Kanta Barua, and Anuradha Sarma Pujari. This list was unanimously agreed upon by all participating writers, reflecting a collective commitment to transparency.

The announcement followed a high-level meeting at Bhagawati Prasad Barua Bhawan in Guwahati, chaired by Sabha President Surya Kanta Hazarika and attended by notable figures such as Secretary Upendrajit Sharma, Vice-President Girish Handique, and former Vice-President Mrinalini Devi. The meeting underscored the Sabha’s dedication to fair electoral practices, ensuring a broad consensus among its members.

Chief Electoral Officer of the Sabha's Election Committee, Prashant Kumar Deka, formally revealed the final list at a press conference, also outlining candidates for other top posts. The nominations for Vice-President include Bipin Chandra Kalita, Sahir Bhuyan, and Padum Rajkhowa, following the cancellation of Ajay Singh and Narahari Chutiya’s applications.

For the post of General Secretary, three candidates have been deemed valid: Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, Ajit Prasad Sharma, and Debojit Borah.

These elections are poised to be instrumental in defining the cultural and literary trajectory of the Asom Sahitya Sabha over the next few years, ensuring its role as a central figure in Assam's literary landscape.