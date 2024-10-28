Sati Radhika Mahila Tirth Holds First Tri-Annual Convention In Majuli

A grand meeting took place today at the auditorium of Pub Majuli College. Anchored by Jayanta Hazarika, Secretary of the Majuli District Sattra Mahasabha, the meeting began with a performance of the "Kheri Naam" by artists from Doomdooma and flautist Binu Devi of Nalbari. The meeting was inaugurated by Dr Bhisma Durlabh Mahanta, a noted social activist from Nagaon. The chair was occupied by Dr Arundhati Mahanta, President of the Sati Radhika Mahila Tirth, Assam.