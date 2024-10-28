Sati Radhika Mahila Tirth Holds First Tri-Annual Convention In Majuli

The two-day first tri-annual full session of Asom Sattra Mahasabha’s sister organization, Sati Radhika Mahila Tirth, concluded on Monday in Majuli. Over 500 members of the Sati Radhika Mahila Tirth from various parts of Assam gathered, filling the region with enthusiasm.
Yesterday’s major representative assembly witnessed the formation of a new 35-member state committee for the Sati Radhika Mahila Tirth, representing 13 districts. Dr Arundhati Mahanta was appointed as the President, Swarnalata Pegu as the Executive President, and Jyotsna Pegu Doley as the Secretary. Asom Sattra Mahasabha’s General Secretary, Kusum Kumar Mahanta, and spokesperson, Taranath Mahanta, attended the session as observers.
A grand meeting took place today at the auditorium of Pub Majuli College. Anchored by Jayanta Hazarika, Secretary of the Majuli District Sattra Mahasabha, the meeting began with a performance of the "Kheri Naam" by artists from Doomdooma and flautist Binu Devi of Nalbari. The meeting was inaugurated by Dr Bhisma Durlabh Mahanta, a noted social activist from Nagaon. The chair was occupied by Dr Arundhati Mahanta, President of the Sati Radhika Mahila Tirth, Assam.
Asom Sattra Mahasabha General Secretary Kusum Kumar Mahanta delivered the keynote speech. During the event, Sati Radhika Mahila Tirth honored Mrinalini Devi, former Vice-President of Asam Sahitya Sabha and distinguished author, with the title "Manaswita Anjana." Kusum Kumar Mahanta received the title "Karma Bhushan."
The Krishna Medhi-edited magazine, 'Sati Radhika', was unveiled by Satyajit Mahanta, President of Majuli District Sattra Mahasabha. The book 'Nari Shaurya Sanskriti Etyadi', by Renu Mahanta, was also launched by Biren Mahanta, Vice President of Asom Sattra Mahasabha’s South-East Zone.
Among the esteemed attendees were Asom Sattra Mahasabha spokesperson Taranath Mahanta, Dr Baijyanti Goswami of Sati Radhika Mahila Tirth, researcher Diganta Biswa Sarma and his wife, Biren Mahanta, editor Akhil Kumar Mahanta, Lakhimpur District Sattra Mahasabha Secretary Jagat Mahanta, youth leader Bitopan Doley, and Minati Saikia, founder-president of the Majuli District Women Writers’ Association, and Aarti Bora, retired faculty member of Majuli College.
During the meeting, Chairperson of the organizing committee Pranati Ojha Hatimata welcomed attendees and distinguished women from across Assam were honored. The 2023 Achintya Narayan Hiranya Prabha Memorial Literary Award was presented to emerging writer Ashravika Bora for her novel Nayanataraar Prithibi by Dr Arundhati Mahanta and her family. Dr Baijyanti Goswami, Executive Editor of Asom Sattra Mahasabha, offered the closing words of appreciation.