Assam: 1 Arrested For Providing Fake Credentials For Recruitment In Dhing

Dhing Police in Assam’s Nagaon district on Tuesday arrested one person for allegedly trying to gain police appointment on the basis of fake credentials.

According to reports, the accused attempted to get recruitment in police by producing fake certificates.

Officials informed that the arrested person was identified as Mustafizur Rahman. He has been accused of providing a fake computer diploma certificate to gain recruitment into police.

Police arrested him from Sonari village in Assam’s Dhing.