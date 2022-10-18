Assam: 1 Arrested For Providing Fake Credentials For Recruitment In Dhing

Dhing Police in Assam’s Nagaon district on Tuesday arrested one person for allegedly trying to gain police appointment on the basis of fake credentials.
According to reports, the accused attempted to get recruitment in police by producing fake certificates.
Officials informed that the arrested person was identified as Mustafizur Rahman. He has been accused of providing a fake computer diploma certificate to gain recruitment into police.
Police arrested him from Sonari village in Assam’s Dhing.
It may be noted that earlier on October 17, the CID had summoned around 100 candidates who appeared in the AB-UB exam of Assam Police. These candidates had submitted fake computer certificates.
Reports stated that there were chances of many candidates getting arrested for submitting fake certificates. The examination for AB-UB examination of Assam police was held on February 20, 27 and April 24.
A total of 414 students had reportedly submitted fake certificates out of which 21 were likely to be arrested.
Many candidates who have passed the examination and is now undergoing training are now at Ulubari CID office.